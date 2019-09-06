Week Two of the Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings sees no movement at the top once again, but things have been shaken up quite about with the 6-10 teams.
We still have a long way to go before seeing the rankings come to fruition around Weeks Eight or Nine, so sit back and enjoy.
1. Corbin (2-0 overall, 1-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Redhounds do what the Redhounds do best. They pull away from teams in the second half. Currently, no other team in the 13th Region has the type of depth and conditioning that Corbin has.
Granted, the Redhounds are young and a tad bit inexperienced in some key areas, but they are improving each week.
A fun tidbit — Justin Haddix’s squad has trailed at halftime during its first two games, but another interesting tidbit has Corbin outscoring its opponents 47-3 during the second half.
So yeah, if you’re going to beat the Redhounds, plan to play an entire 48 minutes.
The key to Corbin’s success has been a stellar effort from the defense. I’m impressed with the effort from defensive players such as Ethan Wine, Carter Sevier, and Brayden Reynolds. They have stepped up their play.
Offensively, Nick Yeager has been solid running the ball while freshman quarterback Cameron Combs continues to play well.
I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, this Redhounds squad is dangerous.
2. Bell County (2-0, 1-0)
The Bobcats looked impressive during their 22-8 win over rival Knox Central this past week.
Bell County’s defense only surrendered 186 yards of total offense, which included allowing Panther quarterback Brady Worley to pass for only 63 yards.
Dudley Hilton’s Bobcats did their damage on the ground, rushing for 242 yards as Brandon Baker led the way with 88 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
Quarterback London Stephney only threw for 53 yards but finished with 59 rushing yards and a touchdown while intercepting a pass, too.
Hunter Bailey continues to thrive on defense by collecting 12 tackles and a sack.
3. Williamsburg (2-0, 1-0)
The Yellow Jackets were tested early against Middlesboro, but finally caught fire and defeated Larry French’s squad, 55-28.
Mr. Football candidate senior quarterback Dalton Ponder had a heck of a game against Middlesboro.
The senior gunslinger threw 452 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 56 yards and two more scores to help guide his team past Middlesboro on Friday.
Williamsburg totaled 559 yards of offense in the 27-point victory as Caleb Rose had four catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns while Jayden Rainwater finished with five receptions, 164 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Gavon Thomas collected four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown while Anthony Snell ran for 50 yards and a touchdown.
When Williamsburg’s offense is clicking, it’s gonna be hard to beat them.
4. Harlan County (2-0, 1-0)
The Black Bears collected the biggest win this week by going on the road and defeating Hazard, 22-20.
Junior linebacker Gavin Ewald recorded a safety late in the game to secure the two-point victory for Harlan County.
The Black Bears did their damage on the ground, rushing for 212 yards as Matthew Brown ran for 72 yards and Demarco Hopkins finished with 71 rushing yards.
Keep an eye on coach Eddie Creech’s team. Harlan County has the talent to make a deep postseason run.
5. Knox Central (0-2, 0-1)
No team has played a schedule as the Panthers have so far this season, and no team has had to deal with a rash of injuries to key players like they have as well.
Knox Central is going to be fine, but its schedule isn’t going to be kind. The Panthers need to get healthy in a big way, but the season is still young.
Fred Hoskins’ squad managed only eight points during its 22-8 loss to Bell County this past week, but there were a few bright spots in the 14-point setback.
Quarterback Brady Worley became the football program’s career leader in passing yards with 4,864 yards while Michael Bays finished with 17 tackles and Trace Floyd totaled 16 tackles.
6. Whitley County (1-1, 0-1)
Coach Jep Irwin has already worked wonders and he’s just two games into his coaching career at Whitley County.
The Colonels totaled 514 yards of offense during their 33-14 win over Scott, Tennessee with 282 of those yards coming on the ground.
Woody Lawson continued his impressive season by leading the team with 144 rushing yards and one touchdown while quarterback Seth Mills passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Irwin had a big game catching the ball by finishing with five receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown while Colton Bargo had eight tackles and three sacks.
7. Clay County (1-0, 0-0)
The Tigers were off this past week but looked good during their 44-20 win over Floyd Central in Week One.
This is the highest Clay County has been ranked in quite a while. The Tigers could make more noise Friday at home against Mason County.
8. North Laurel (1-1, 0-0)
The Jaguars overcame a slow first half to knock off Floyd Central at home, 28-6.
Coach Chris Larkey’s squad was slow out of the gate against Floyd Central but finished strong while turning in a solid defensive effort.
North Laurel will try to continue its success on the road Friday against a good Walton-Verona squad.
9. Lynn Camp (2-0, 1-0)
The Wildcats were able to remain unbeaten with a 32-16 win over Jackson County this past Thursday, but it wasn’t pretty.
Coach Allen Harris’ squad will host Middlesboro in a good matchup Friday at home.
The bottom line, the Wildcats beat Jackson County, but Lynn Camp does need to improve on some things, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Chase Brown continues to shine carrying the ball. He rushed for three touchdowns during the 16-point victory over the Generals.
10. (Tie) Middlesboro (1-1, 0-1)
The Yellow Jackets have a shot to secure a spot in the rankings if they can get past Lynn Camp on the road Friday, but currently, they are tied with South Laurel.
Middlesboro surrendered 55 points and more than 500 yards of total offense to Williamsburg last week while Jabari Kyle continues to shine on offense.
Kyle ran for 66 yards and two scores while catching five passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
10. (Tie) South Laurel (1-1, 0-0)
I’m keeping the Cardinals in the top 10, but they suffered a bad loss last week, losing to Breathitt County, 43-8.
Quarterback Logan Gentry connected on 11-of-20 pass attempts for only 84 yards, but the big bright spot so far has been the play of running back Jordan Ramey.
Ramey now has 406 rushing yards after rallying 257 yards on the ground this past week.
Jacob Turner and Evan Brown continued to turn in solid games on defense, finishing with 11 and 10 tackles, respectively.
