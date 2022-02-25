February is recognized as National Heart Month, which emphasizes the importance of heart-related issues affecting many people in the area.
Since southeastern Kentucky is known among medical experts as "Coronary Valley" due to the many cases of heart disease and high rate of heart attacks, Tracy Bruck with Baptist Health Corbin provided some tips about how to recognize and react to potential heart attacks to those attending the London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce luncheon last week.
Bruck presented slides describing the symptoms of heart attacks as well as the early signs that are sometimes ignored or overlooked. Some of the early signs are: feeling of fullness, pain traveling down one or both arms, jaw pain, excessive fatigue or weakness, anxiety, nausea or vomiting, back pain, shortness of breath and chest pressure, squeezing, aching or burning. These symptoms are also accented with certain risk factors that include a family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, overweight or obesity, sedentary lifestyle (lack of exercise), use of tobacco products, and/or metabolic disease such as diabetes.
Bruck said high blood pressure, diabetes and tobacco use cause arteries to restrict, limiting the blood flow through the body. That lack of flow often results in heart attacks or strokes. She also pointed out that symptoms differ between men and women. Men, for instance, normally feel pain and numbness in the left arm or side of chest, while women typically have pain in the right side. Women may also feel exhausted, drained, dizzy or nauseous and experience upper back pain that travels into the jaw. Many women brush off those symptoms, thinking stomach pain may be the flu, heartburn or an ulcer.
But the fact is that women are more prone to have a fatal heart attack than men and can have "silent heart attacks" which are completely unbeknownst to them, since females not always present the typical symptoms associated with heart attacks. Men, on the other hand, have the more typical symptoms associated with coronary heart disease. They also develop better collateral circulation than women.
"The early signs of a heart attack usually appear within 24 hours before the attack but they can begin two to three weeks before," Bruck said. "Symptoms can range from a few minutes to several hours, and there can be a pain-free period before the attack."
Heart disease is the number one killer of adults, with 735,000 Americans experiencing a heart attack each year. Of those, 525,000 have their first heart attack and 116,000 die. Heart attacks are more prone to occur in men, smokers, obese, and those age 55 or older.
Bruck said many times when a heart attack takes place, hands-on CPR can be a lifesaver until trained medical personnel can arrive to help. Along with Captain Bradley Callahan and EMT Parker Eberthauser, Bruck demonstrated the techniques of this life-saving effort. Bruck added that 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside hospitals every year, with the chance of survival decreasing by 7 to 10% for each minute without defibrillation. That fact is alarming since the average EMS response time ranges between 8 to 10 minutes.
Thus, the hands-on CPR is a life-saving technique that is proven to save lives until proper medical treatment is available. The first step is to call 911, then begin chest compressions. Bruck, Callahan and Eberthauser demonstrated the proper way to use CPR - crossing the hands and applying pressure to the chest area with hard but short compressions. Those applying CPR should keep their arms straight, positioning the shoulders directly above the hands. Compressions should be 100 times per minute, according to the American Red Cross.
Bruck also told Chamber members about the Stryker company, which supplies defibrillators (AED) to persons prone to heart disease and heart attacks.
"The Forward Hearts" program allows cardiac arrest survivors to donate their AED equipment to another organization," Bruck said. "I favor this program because it allows a survivor to pass the AED along and save another life."
