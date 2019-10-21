Two women who had a newborn child lying unrestrained in the floorboard of a vehicle are now facing only misdemeanor charges.
Evidence against 32-year-old Rebecca Jean Fultz of Livingston and 69-year-old Charolette Simpson of London was presented to the Laurel County grand jury stemming from an incident on Aug. 15 when Simpson failed to stop for a traffic stop.
The vehicle traveled a quarter mile before stopping in a driveway off Old Richmond Road, two miles north of London. After the stop, it was learned by Sheriff's officials that both women had outstanding bench warrants against them.
According to the initial report by Sheriff's officials, Fultz would not cooperate and had to be physically removed from the vehicle.
The 16-day old infant was discovered as the two women were placed under arrest for various offenses, with Simpson telling officers that a baby was inside the vehicle. Simpson is reportedly the grandmother of the infant.
After the child was found in the vehicle, both women were charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
The child was found lying in the floorboard of the mini-van between the two front seats. Its head was facing toward the center console, thereby placing the child in danger of injury. The child, who had been inside the vehicle alone for over 15 minutes during the arrest process, was wearing a soiled diaper and had ants crawling on it. The child also exhibited labored breathing and had been in the vehicle without air conditioning.
The vehicle was also cluttered with trash and debris as well as a flat screen television - all of which could have been thrown about had the vehicle had to make a sudden stop.
The report from the Sheriff's Office states that the child was difficult to locate because it was not restrained in the child restraint seat that was in the vehicle.
The infant was then transported by ambulance to Saint Joseph London for treatment.
Fultz was charged with resisting arrest, menacing and endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot, second-degree disorderly conduct. She was also charged on a Rockcastle District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense and failure to produce insurance card.
Simpson was charged with failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, endangering the welfare of a minor and menacing. She was also charged on a Rockcastle District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license.
According to the Laurel County Correctional Center's website, both women remain jailed on the charges, with both held under $25,000 cash bond. They are scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court for a pretrial conference on November 1 at 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.