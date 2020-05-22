Fields adopt three via Zoom during pandemic

When referring to what a family is, Andy and Kayla Fields have a different terminology than some.
For them, family is more than biological. That's what prompted them to become foster parents — a facet of Kentucky's society that is sorely needed — and one that has allowed them to become adoptive parents of three children once placed as foster children in their home.
The couple met at church — Kayla was staying with a friend's grandmother, who invited her to attend church. Kayla admits being hesitant, because at that time she was engaged to a man she met during college and that man was an atheist.
But she accompanied her to Redemption Church that night and within just minutes of being there, Kayla said she felt a sense of peace that had been absent for many years.
It was also there that she noticed Andy Fields, who attended services with his young son. Kayla said she saw deep hurt in his eyes and soon learned that Andy's wife, Amber, had been killed in a traffic accident and he was raising his son, Madix, alone.
After a few months, Andy asked Kayla to meet him for coffee.
"We went to Levi Jackson Park, rode around, and talked and talked," she laughed. "We did everything but get coffee."
The couple continued to date, with their relationship growing stronger and stronger. Kayla was included in family events — one that ended with a surprise.
"My now sister-in-law, Katie Burke, planned to take all the kids to the pumpkin patch. We were on the hayride and Andy's mom told me to stop and help Andy get a pumpkin for Madix," she said. "Andy had a pumpkin picked out already but he had a ring tied to the stem - his grandmother's engagement ring. His mom and sister knew about it, but I was oblivious to everything until he proposed."
The proposal came on Sept. 21, 2017.
"Two days later, my friend's grandmother told me her son-in-law needed a place to live and I'd have to move. Andy said I could stay at his house, so he slept on the couch and let me have his bed. He slept on the couch until we were married," she said. "I was broke, I had no car or driver's license. I had nobody. Andy taught me to drive, he gave me a home."
She became the mother figure to Madix, and soon after, she and Andy underwent training to become foster parents while they also planned to start their own family.
"We were six months into fostering when I found out I would be high risk to have a baby," she said. "I was devastated, because I always wanted to be a mommy."
Kayla learned that she had dermoid cysts — a condition caused when a saclike growth containing hair, teeth or skin glands form. In Kayla's case, these cysts were in her ovaries. But a further complication came when it was discovered that Kayla was originally one of triplets and that her body had consumed the other two embryos.
But as luck would have it, the Fields had the opportunity to foster three children who had previously been in foster care in Shepherdsville. The couple jumped at the chance to provide a home for them. Aubree, the oldest and now 16 years old, Dusten, 13, who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, is blind, has brain damage, and is wheelchair bound; and 7-year-old Skyleigh.
Kayla herself was only 22 at the time, but she took on the challenge of raising the children.
Although they lived in a two-bedroom apartment at the time, when the opportunity came that they could adopt the children, they jumped at the chance. Kayla said God was the factor in that incident — they found a larger home just down the street that was owned by one of Kayla's friend's fiance.
The Fields dealt with the social workers and landlord and within a few weeks they were moving into their new home — with enough bedrooms for each child to have its own space. They began the adoption process in January 2019 and were scheduled for a hearing in March — just when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses and courtrooms.
But their attorney contacted them in late April and set up an adoption hearing on May 4 with Laurel/Knox Family Court Judge Stephen Jones over Zoom.
Although Kayla admits initially being apprehensive of raising a daughter that is just 7 years younger than herself, she said her own childhood experiences have been helpful with Aubree.
Dusty, as his family calls him, was non-verbal, but within a week of being with the Fields he called Kayla "mommy." He now knows 10 words and has his own names for each of his siblings and his favorite food, McDonald's chicken nuggets, are known as "nug nug."
"These kids have changed me. I've had to become selfless - I've had to realize that there's more to life than just me," Kayla said.
The family life isn't perfect — the children sometimes argue and Kayla said the living room is transformed into a courtroom where the children present their side of the disagreement.
"I explain why it's not okay and that it's important that we not argue and fight because it leads to bigger problems," she said. "And then I make them hug each other!"
Although Andy works full time and provides for the family, Kayla is the full time caregiver and often has to lift 70-plus pound Dusten in and out of his wheelchair into the family's van. That van does not have a wheelchair lift and the strain has caused Kayla to suffer from back problems. The wheelchair also doesn't fit through the hallways of their home that was built in the 1940s and has narrow hallways, which also requires Kayla to carry Dusten everywhere inside the house.
But she is grateful for the opportunity to be a mother to her children and cherishes each and every day.
"We need foster parents so badly," she said. "A lot of foster children have been through so much. Not every child in foster care has issues - their parents had issues. Some of these children have been tossed around like a sack of potatoes. I feel blessed to have stopped that process with these kids. They need a mom and dad role model. But there are other children out there who need that. If I could keep them all, I would."
