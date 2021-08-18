There is no question that educators have been challenged over the past 18 months to provide the educational opportunities to students.
But despite those challenges, students still spoke out about the teachers who have had a positive influence on their lives with the nominations for the annual Teacher of the Year honors bestowed by the London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce each year. This year's winners were Col. Mark Jones, Bettina Fields and Todd Huffman.
The teacher awards are presented to an elementary, middle school and high school teacher which includes a $1,000 check each, sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance Company.
Col. Mark Jones was the high school teacher of the year, and accepted his award by delivering a surprise of his own.
Jones said he had spent 27 years active military duty before accepting the position as Air Force JROTC instructor at South Laurel High School, where he has spent the past 17 years.
"I'm retired and don't have a classroom anymore so I'm giving $500 to the South Laurel Juniorettes for their scholarship in memory of Dustin Napier," Jones said. "I've worked with the Youth Service Center over the years and I know that they always need money so I'm giving the other $500 to them."
Jones' students wrote that he made class fun with "life lessons" that provided students with situations that made them think and served as a good role model.
Bettina Fields, a science teacher for 6th through 8th grade students at South Laurel Middle School, was selected in her group for this year's honor. Her students wrote that she made science fun, even for students who didn't necessarily like science.
Fields was not present at the ceremony to accept her award, although her mother and brother were on hand on her behalf. Fields has moved to Florida and could not attend as Thursday was the first day of school where she is now teaching.
The elementary teacher of the year also hails from the southern section of the county - Todd Huffman, a physical education teacher from Hunter Hills.
Huffman said over his 31-year career in teaching, he had seen students take interest in physical activities with many never missing school on days when their P.E. class was scheduled.
His students wrote that Huffman "has worked hard and he needs a reward."
Huffman teared up when accepting his award, stating that he enjoyed his job and had many wonderful memories of the students that have crossed into his life.
"I've been teaching for 31 years and I have had over 15,000 students," he said.
