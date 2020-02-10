London now has a store dedicated to providing authentic goods from Asian regions. Located at 152 London Shopping Center, Fil-Am Asian Market offers a wide selection of snacks, meals and ingredients -- from live-caught fish and taro leaves to Pocky sticks and ice cream mochi. The store held its ribbon cutting Monday, Feb. 3, but has been serving London since earlier this year. For more information on Fil-Am Asian Market, visit the store's Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Fil-Am-ASIAN-Market-110799543663569/, or call (606) 260-8128. | Photos by Dillan Combs
