Four current city council members are seeking to retain their seats on the city government, while six others are vying to fill the vacancies.
A total of 10 people filed their papers for the city council seats, with three filing on the final day of Friday.
Current council members Danny Phelps, Judd Weaver, Bobby Joe Parman and Daniel Carmack are hopeful for another two-year term. Councilmen Noah White and Steve Berry did not seek re-election.
Former council member Kelly Smith Greene is seeking another term. Greene served two terms before challenging Mayor Troy Rudder in the mayoral race last year.
Others filing for council seats are Donnie Lee Philpot, Matthew C. Johnson, Justin Young, Kip Jervis and Michael Dane Gilpin II.
The drawings for the positions of council candidates will be held on Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. in the Laurel County Clerk's office.
Due to only 10 filing for the council seats, that race will not be on the May primary ballot. Instead, city residents will cast their votes for the council seats in November with the top six vote getters taking the seats.
In the school board races, three seats on the Laurel County school board are up for grabs. Representatives for District 2, District 4 and District 5 are the seats up for the 2020 election. Two seats on the East Bernstadt school board are also up for grabs this year.
School board candidates have until June to file.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.