If you missed the contest between the two Cash Express offices with their contest between Ambulance Inc. and London City Fire Department coat and toy drive on Saturday, there is still another chance to donate for needy children in the area.
Cash Express on North Main Street is hosting "Fill the Fire Truck" on Wednesday (today) until 3 p.m. for people to fill the fire truck with toys, coats, clothing and non-perishable foods as part of their 15th annual toy and coat drive.
The gently used items donated will then be distributed to needy families in the area.
Keith Bowling from the Crossroads Fire Department has volunteered to bring a fire truck to the North Main Cash Express to collect the donations while the staff at Cash Express on North Main said the event is another opportunity for them to give back to the community.
Hot dogs will be served to those donating items.
Cash Express offices participate in the community. They sponsor donuts to local first responders on Sept. 11 - Patriots Day - to honor those who serve their communities. They also sponsor the coat and toy drive each year to assist school family resource centers with providing for needy families in the area.
For more information, contact the North Main Cash Express office at (606) 330-0816.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.