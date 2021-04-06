Feeding the body and filling the soul.
That was the message delivered to dozens of families gathering at Sinking Creek Baptist Church on Saturday afternoon.
Hot dogs, chili, chips, drinks and desserts lined the tables set up in the Family Life Center as friends and family intermingled during the church's annual Easter event before children ages 12 and under tried their luck in collecting candy and prizes during an egg hunt.
Cartons of eggs stacked one table as more and more families joined in for the yearly event. After the meal, the children gathered inside the auditorium for a story about the true meaning of the Easter holiday. Using the eggs that often mark the Easter season, church member Connie Floyd had audience members open plastic eggs with messages inside. Each message depicted some facet of the Crucifixion and resurrection of Christ - from the number 3 representing the three men who died on Calvary's hillside to blank pieces of paper to depict the empty tomb found after Jesus' body had laid for three days.
Another blank message inside an egg represented the whitewashing that Christians undergo after asking God's forgiveness for their sins - and without a price other than believing God's Word.
The impact of the messages could not be simpler - unconditional love that overcomes death with the promise of eternal peace and happiness in the spiritual sense.
While the children learned about the events for which Christians celebrate the Easter season, the adults placed eggs in the front lawn for the younger children and in the field behind the church for the older ones. The children lined up for their start to the official launch of the egg hunt, learning about several prize eggs scattered among the colorful decor that peeked through the newly greened grass.
And like the threes that marked specific elements of the first Easter, the annual event at Sinking Creek Baptist Church combines that number again - spreading their ministry, their message and their love to those in the community.
