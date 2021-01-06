It was out with the old and in with the new as the first London City Council meeting with two new members was held on Monday evening.
Mayor Troy Rudder called the meeting to order, with council members approving the minutes of the three December meetings. The two newly elected council members, Kelly Smith Greene and Kip Jervis, were present for their first meeting to approve actions taken by the previous council members.
The first meeting approved was that of the regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the council on Dec. 7. The other two were special-called meetings on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 to pass the final ordinance to annex two sections of property.
The first property is located along KY 192 just past the intersection of Interstate 75 and is owned by the Greer family. Representatives of the owners approached council members in late summer, requesting voluntary annexation into the city limits, so the area along KY 192 could undergo development that includes a restaurant, hotel and retail shops. That section of property lies along Esquire Lane which borders Saint Joseph Lane near the hospital.
The second property is one that has come under controversy — being in the southern part of Laurel County near Exit 29. Owners of property along Exit 29 requested annexation into the City of London in late summer, due to hoped development of that area that is now an abandoned truck stop. Owners stated that annexation into the city would allow development on the property.
Under the annexation by City of London, the areas along Interstate 75 would be incorporated into the city limits. The voluntary annexation would extend from U.S. 25-E to I-75 and along KY 770 to the KY 312 bridge. Any property bordering those roads can be annexed, and properties adjoining those annexed properties could also request annexation. Since London is a "wet" territory, those businesses along those areas — such as restaurants, retail and convenience stores can apply to serve and/or sell alcoholic beverages.
But once officials in Corbin learned of the proposed annexation, they filed a lawsuit to prohibit that process, claiming that Corbin owns the water and sewer in the area along Exit 29. However, Corbin City Limits already extends into Whitley and Knox counties, and under Kentucky statutes, cities cannot incorporate into more than two counties.
During Monday's meeting, the council approved the minutes of that meeting and the final annexation ordinance will be effective upon publication (this edition).
Meanwhile, construction and cleanup has already begun on the G & M Oil property located along U.S. 25-E and I-75.
