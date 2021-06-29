Dwight Larkey stood outside Larkey HVAC on Monday morning, watching smoke billow from the office and storage area of a family-owned business where he has spent most of his life.
Larkey, a co-owner of the heat and air conditioning business, said it was emotional seeing the potential damage from a fire, the cause of which is yet to be determined.
"My grandfather started this business in 1959, my dad joined him in 1969 and I started working here after I got out of high school in 1979," Larkey said. "I've worked here part time since I was 10 years old and I'm 60 now, so that's 50 years I've been at this place."
Larkey said it was always a concern of his - thinking of how a fire could destroy a business or home.
"And now, here it is," he said. "I'm just watching everything I've worked for go up in smoke."
Larkey's wife, Joann, was also upset while watching firefighters battle the blaze.
"I was in the bathroom and I came out and everybody was yelling and saying the building was on fire," she said. "I left my phone inside, but I did grab my purse and called 9-1-1. Dwight grabbed the Quickbooks laptop and we all got out. Some of the guys were coughing pretty bad because they'd run back to the back to see how bad the fire and smoke was."
The damage, however, was minimal, according to a Facebook post on the business's page. In that post, Dwight Larkey thanked the London City Fire Department for their dedicated response, as well as the East Bernstadt and Laurel County volunteer fire departments for their assistance. London Fire Department Public Relations Officer Magen Zawko said the Bush Fire Department was also on stand-by in case they were needed.
The call of a fire at Larkey HVAC came to Laurel Dispatch around 10:42 a.m. Monday. Larkey said a resident living on the hill behind the business came to the office area and said there was smoke coming from the back of the building. That sent employees to check the building to see the extent of the fire and its origin.
Firefighters arrived quickly to the scene, dividing into two crews - one in the front part of the building that houses the offices and the other in the back where supplies are kept. Larkey said the installation crews and service techs were just getting ready to leave the office when the fire was discovered.
As of Tuesday, Larkey HVAC is continuing to do business through a mobile unit outside their building on North Mill Street. Their Facebook post stated that their regular phone number would be available soon, but in the meantime, contact them at (606) 224-7551 or (606) 682-4614 for any service needs.
