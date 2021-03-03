Together, the City of London Fire Department and the American Red Cross can provide and install smoke detectors at zero cost to London residents. To schedule a visit from the London Fire Department to have your free smoke detector installed, visit londonky.com/services/smokedetector-installs to fill out an application.
"It is the goal of the City of London Fire Department and American Red Cross to make sure that every home has a working smoke detector," said London Fire Chief Carl Hacker.
Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan and working smoke alarms provide an early warning so you and your family can get outside quickly. Every home should have a smoke alarm on every level and be installed outside each separate sleeping area. Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month.
The London Fire Department will adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines while providing this free service. To learn more about the London Fire Department's programs, visit londonkyfire.com or call (606) 864-2922.
