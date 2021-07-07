Multiple fire departments were called to a house fire on West Laurel Road in the Cold Hill area around 4:44 p.m. Tuesday. The house was reportedly abandoned. Traffic was being diverted from the area just past Cold Hill Elementary School. Keavy Volunteer Fire Department and Laurel County Fire Department were on scene Tuesday afternoon in the 5400 block of West Laurel Road. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office was working traffic control.
Photos by Jarrod Mills
