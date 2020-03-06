Traffic along Main Street was blocked for hours while London City firefighters battled a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.
That fire resulted in two firefighters being taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while attempting to extinguish the blaze that destroyed a house located beside Family Dollar Store. The firefighters were treated and released for minor injuries.
According to London City Fire Department in a Facebook post, firefighter Makenzie Jackson sustained a knee injury while advancing hose into the house to make an interior attack on the fire. She will follow up with an orthopedic physician. Captain Brandon Wagers sustained a back injury as the results of a slip, trip and fall on the scene while fighting the fire.
Linda Reep, who owns the home, said she had been out of town and arrived back early Wednesday morning. She remained in the house until around noon, then went to Walmart to purchase a new TV.
"Somebody has broken in and took my TVs," she said. "So I went to Walmart and got another one. I pulled in the driveway and saw the house was on fire."
Reep looked at the place she has called home since childhood, watching firefighters direct streams of water into the attic as smoke billowed through downtown London.
"I guess now all I have is a new TV," she said, sadly.
Reep added that she had a dog and cat inside the home and was concerned whether either had managed to escape. Firefighters at the scene said the home was filled with smoke when they attempted to go inside but did not see either animal.
Firefighters remained on the scene until well after dark, fighting the flames. Members of the London Police Department rerouted traffic along Mill Street while firefighters fought the blaze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.