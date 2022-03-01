London Fire Department and London City Police responded to a truck fire behind the BP Auto Truck on Monday evening.
What began with smoke coming from under the hood of the truck ended with the front end of the truck being destroyed.
Gray smoke billowed in the air as firefighters battled the blaze that quickly engulfed the cab of the vehicle owned by Henson Trucking based in Manchester.
The operator of the truck was not injured. Fortunately, the truck was not parked near any other trucks where the flames could have spread, although just several hundred yards behind the blazing vehicle, a tanker truck was parked.
