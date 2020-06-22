Fireworks display still on for July 4 at College Park in London

The nation's birthday will not go unnoticed in London this year, despite the festivities related to the annual Red White & Boom, such as vendors and entertainment, will not be held.
But those in the Laurel County area will be treated to a fireworks display sponsored by the City of London Tourism Commission on Saturday, July 4. WWEL SAM 103.9 radio station will be choreographed to a patriotic musical soundtrack that will be broadcast during the fireworks display.
The City of London Independence Day Fireworks Show will be held at College Park, off Ky. 192, by the Laurel County Public Library and will begin at dusk. Limited parking will be available in the College Park area, although everyone is urged to remain in or near their vehicles. The gates to College Park will open at 6 p.m. Parents will not be permitted to drop off youth, and there will be no drive-thru traffic. The Wellness Park will be closed and there will be no restroom facilities open.
The large fireworks display, known as the largest in southeast Kentucky, can be viewed from many areas in the county. It has been common over the past few years for thousands of residents and visitors to bring lawn chairs and tailgate along East Fourth Street and Ky. 192 Bypass for the annual fireworks display, and can do so again while maintaining social distancing.
“This year so far has been a strange and disappointing one in many respects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we want to give residents something to celebrate on Independence Day,” London Mayor Troy Rudder said. “We felt it necessary to continue the tradition with a fantastic fireworks show, with some modifications to protect the public.”
While the cancellation of the festivities of the usual patriotic celebration is sad news for many, the celebration of Independence Day is still of great importance to local leaders, who look forward to the usual festivities next year.
“Red, White and Boom has been a signature event for our community for decades,” said Chris Robinson with City of London Tourism, which is sponsoring the show. “The volunteer efforts put forth by Phil and Lisa Smith and Sharon Benge over the years have helped make the event truly special. We look forward to having the event back in 2021, but for this year we are pleased to present Southeast Kentucky’s largest fireworks display once again.”
