First Baptist Church in London hosted the Pops Concert by the London Community Orchestra Saturday night, sponsored by the City of London Tourism Commission. The orchestra performed popular songs, ranging from "My Favorite Things" of "The Sound of Music", themes from the James Bond 007 series, and music composed by John Williams -- known for his contributions to such films as Star Wars, Jaws and Raiders of the Lost Ark. The London Community Orchestra will play a recital on Nov. 18 at the Laurel County Public Library and a Christmas Program on Dec. 7. For more information, visit the London Community Orchestra website at www.LCOKY.org or www. LCOKY.com. More photos on page 14.
