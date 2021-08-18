Photos by Erin Cox
The first Summer Fest Homecoming Carnival is all set up and ready for riders at the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds, but a rainy Tuesday kept the rides shut down. The carnival also features games and food and will continue each night through Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. The Laurel County Homecoming kicks off at the fairgrounds on Friday and lasts through the weekend in conjunction with the carnival as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.