It's been 50 years since the four county high schools consolidated, creating Laurel County High School, which opened in August 1970.
That significant part of the county's history has been the focus of staff and students at South Laurel High School over the past week, including the SLHS football homecoming celebration on Friday night.
During Friday night's football game against Knox Central, the first-ever Laurel County High School football homecoming queen returned to the field to honor the 50th homecoming queen.
Connie Patton-Hensley did the honor of crowning the 2020 Football Homecoming Queen, Brooke Davis. The 2020 King was Trey Kissel and was crowned by the 2019 King, Landon Deaton
Davis is the daughter of Barb Davis and Al Davis. Kissel is the son of Missy Kissel and the late Mike Kissel.
Hensley said she was honored to be a part of the school's tradition.
"The school contacted me and asked if I would participate in this year's Homecoming," she said. "I'm honored that they thought of doing that and including me. I was the first graduating class and first Homecoming Queen for the new school."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.