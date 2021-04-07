High school students from every corner of the county converged into one in August 1970.
The consolidation of the three county high schools - Bush, Hazel Green and Lily - and the London City School that year created a mixed combination of personalities and traditions that defined the first graduating class of Laurel County High School in May 1971.
Now, as graduates prepare for their 50th Class Reunion in 2021, they have a mission to help today's students with a scholarship fund.
"We want to give a graduating student from North and South a scholarship," said Kathy Taylor Sears, one of the members of the first graduating class of LCHS. "Some of us have donated but we need others to help out so we can give a scholarship to a student at each school."
Sears, a retired teacher in the Laurel County School District, said class members want to raise $10,000 for the scholarships fund, to be presented at the end of this school year.
"We've had some donations, ranging from $100 to $1,000, although most of them were in the $100 range. We want to get the word out to other graduates in hopes they will contribute," she added.
The 50th year of the establishment of LCHS was recognized last fall with the first-ever Laurel County football homecoming queen, Connie Hensley, crowning the 2021 queen. Laurel County High School, however, divided in 1991 with LCHS becoming South Laurel and the newly built school off Hal Rogers Parkway named as North Laurel High School.
Sears said she hopes the scholarship fundraising effort is successful for her graduating class and inspirational to other LCHS graduates.
"We hope other classes will follow suit and raise money for graduating students and keep the tradition going," she said.
To contribute the scholarship fund, send donations to: Kathy Sears, 2600 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin, KY 40701 or Glenna Bryant, 1813 Fariston Road, London, KY 40741.
