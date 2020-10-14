The first day of in-person voting was a busy one for those manning the voting booths on Tuesday morning.
Donning masks and maintaining social distancing, people lined up at the Laurel County Courthouse Annex building to cast their in-person votes on the first day the polls were open. Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said there had been nearly 450 people cast their votes by 1 p.m., with a total of 729 persons voting at the close of the day at 4 p.m.
The in-person voting will continue at the annex building on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 12 noon, until Monday, Nov. 2. On Tuesday, Nov. 3 - Election Day - registered voters can cast their votes at the following locations:
• North Laurel High School, 1300 East Hal Rogers Parkway
• South Laurel High School, 201 South Laurel Road
• Hunter Hills Elementary, 8325 South US 25, Corbin
• East Bernstadt Independent School, 229 School Street, East Bernstadt
• London-Laurel Optimist Complex, 383 Sinking Creek Road
• Bush Elementary, 1832 East Laurel Road
• Cold Hill Elementary, 4012 West Laurel Road
• Keavy Elementary, 598 West Ky. 312, Keavy
• Bush Masonic Hall Lodge, 63 Marydell Road
• McWhorter Fire Department, Station #2, 7290 Johnson Road
• Campground Elementary, 6800 Barbourville Road
• Crossroads Fire Department, 7274 Hwy. 490, East Bernstadt
Voting polls will open on Election Day, Nov. 3 at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.
