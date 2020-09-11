First Methodist adds Director of Student Ministries and Children's Church

First United Methodist Church of London is delighted to welcome Genny Williams-Chipley as its new Director of Children's and Student Ministries.
Williams-Chipley is Chairman of the Events Committee at Cornerstone Christian School, served as Children's Ministry Director at Redemption Life Center, and studied nursing at EKU and UK. She currently teaches English on-line via TESOL.
In her role at First Methodist, Williams-Chipley is currently hosting an outdoor youth activity on Sunday evenings at 6 p.m.
Williams-Chipley will also begin hosting Children's Church for kids ages 6 to 11 during First Methodist's Drive-In Services at London Farmer's Market on Sundays at 11 a.m. beginning this Sunday, September 13. Children will stay with their parents in cars until mid-service. They will then be dismissed to go to Children's Church which will be held in the shade under an open tent within view of parents' cars. Facial masks are kindly suggested for kids.
Sunday services are currently hosted at 8:30 a.m. in the church's lovely Sanctuary at 301 W. 5th St., and at 11:00 a.m. via Drive-In Services at London Farmer's Market.
Worship services are broadcast Live at 11:00 a.m. via radio at WFTG 106.9 FM and 1400 AM, and on-line at 1umctv.com and www.Facebook.com/LondonUMC.
All are warmly welcome to attend, as the joy of worshiping the Lord is shared this Sunday at First Methodist. For more information, please go to www.LondonUMC.org.
