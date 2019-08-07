Hot dogs, chips, drinks, backpacks with school supplies and lots of fun were the highlights of First Methodist Church's Back to School Bash on Saturday. Pastor Matthew Timmons and church members gathered early Saturday to prepare for the event that was open to the public.
Hula hoops and cornhole, however, took second spots to the inflatable water slide that offered a cooling treat to the hot summer day that marked Saturday's weather.
Approximately 50 students collected a backpack filled with school supplies, while those who participated in the afternoon activities enjoyed ice cream and popsicles.
The Back to School Bash is an annual event sponsored by the church to assist those who need help with preparing for the new school year. First Methodist Church also sponsors weekly meals to the community as well as hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner. They also offer various community outreach programs.
