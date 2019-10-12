"A Piano Celebration: To God Be the Glory" will be held in the beautiful sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of London on Sunday, October 13, at 3:30 p.m.
Gifted pianists will be featured on a shining array of uplifting music. A string trio of cello, viola, and violin will also appear, featuring internationally renowned cellist Nathan Jasinski.
A splendid pianist and attorney with Amazon.com in Washington, Peter Jasinski will also appear. Peter plays viola in Seattle's Ensign Orchestra, and will be sharing his talents on both piano and viola on Sunday.
Sherri George, a gifted pianist at First Methodist, and Suann Owens, beloved pianist at Locust Grove Christian, will also perform.
Youth will also be featured on piano and strings.
Light refreshments will follow the concert in the New Fellowship Hall at First Methodist at 301 W. 5th St in London.
Admission is free, and all are warmly welcome.
