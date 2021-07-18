First Methodist to host Adventure Island VBS  

First United Methodist Church of London will host Vacation Bible School for kids at the church on Wednesday, July 28 to Friday, July 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a theme of Discovery on Adventure Island: Quest for God's Great Light. A light meal for kids will be served nightly.
A Kick-off Pool Party will be hosted for kids attending VBS on Tuesday, July 27 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Levi Jackson Park Pool at 998 Levi Jackson Road in London. Donuts, milk, and juice will be served.
All VBS events are free, and all kids in kindergarten to 6th grade are warmly welcome to attend. Parents may register their children for VBS on the church website at LondonUMC.org/VBS. It is requested that children are registered by Monday, July 19, if possible, so that t-shirts for the kids may be ordered in the correct sizes.
Parents may drop off children by 6 p.m. nightly for VBS in the New Fellowship Hall on the lower level of the church at 301 W 5th Street in London.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.