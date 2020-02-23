First Methodist to host Ash Wednesday Service  

First United Methodist Church of London will host an Ash Wednesday Service on Wednesday, February 26, at 7 p.m.
Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, a season of prayer, fasting, and reflection before Easter. The service is a sacred reminder of Christ's sacrifice and our need to be reconciled with God. Beautiful music and a meaningful message by Pastor Matthew Kimmons are hallmarks of the sacred service, along with the ashes made from palms from the previous Palm Sunday. All are warmly welcome to attend.
