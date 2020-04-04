First United Methodist Church will host Drive-In Church this Sunday, April 5, at 11 a.m. Services will be held on the top level of the parking structure beside the church at 301 W. Fifth Street in London. Cars will be spaced to compliment social distancing, with a beautiful view of the historic church. Appropriate approvals have been granted by the City, and all are welcome to "Come as You Are, and Stay in Your Car" for our Palm Sunday Services. In case of inclement weather, the event will be postponed. Any weather related postponement will be announced on Sunday by 9:15 a.m. via LondonUMC.org and Facebook.com/LondonUMC.
First Methodist to host drive-in church on Palm Sunday
Anna Lisa (Hampton) Benge, 52, London, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was daughter of Lonnie and Barbara Hampton; and sister of Lonnie Hampton Jr. Preceded in death by spouse, David Benge. All services will be private.
