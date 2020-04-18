First Methodist to host drive-in church services  

First United Methodist Church will host Drive-In Church Services for the upcoming two Sundays — April 19 and April 26 — at 11 a.m. Services will be held at London Farmers Market, located at the corner of Main and Dixie Streets in downtown London. Cars will be spaced to compliment social distancing, and appropriate approvals have been granted by the City. All are welcome to "Come as You Are, and Stay in Your Car," and enjoy beautiful music and an inspiring message from Pastor Matthew Kimmons. Our services will still be broadcast as always on Sundays at 11 a.m. on Radio via WFTG 106.9 FM and 1400 AM, and via Live Stream at 1umctv.com and Facebook.com/LondonUMC.
