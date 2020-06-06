First Methodist to host drive-in services in June  

Photo submitted
First United Methodist Church will host Drive-In Church Services throughout the month of June on Sundays at 11 a.m. at London Farmers Market. Pastor Matthew Kimmons' last Sunday will be this Sunday, June 7. A drive-by-wave bidding a fond farewell to Pastor Matthew will be at noon as cars depart the service. A Hymn Sing featuring Daniel Carmack and Karen Webb will be hosted on Sunday, June 14. UMC District Superintendent Karen Stigall will be special guest speaker on Sunday, June 21. First Methodist's new pastor Sean Ryan's first Sunday will be on Sunday, June 28. Cars will be spaced to compliment social distancing, and appropriate approvals have been granted by the City. All are welcome to "Come as You Are, and Stay in Your Car" for beautiful music and inspiring messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.