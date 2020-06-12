First United Methodist Church of London will host a Hymn Sing this Sunday, June 14, at 11 a.m. The special musical service will be part of its Drive-In Church Services at London Farmers Market, located at the corner of Main and Dixie Streets. Special guest vocalists Daniel Carmack and Karen Webb will be featured, along with all-time favorite hymns. All are warmly welcome to attend.
First Methodist to host Hymn Sing
Minerva Bowles, 78, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the wife of the late Raliegh Bowles Sr. Funeral 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial at Moore Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday.
John Henry Robinson, 76, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was the father of Rhonda Robinson. Funeral 2 p.m. Thursday. Burial at Dunn Cemetery. Visitation 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour Thursday.
