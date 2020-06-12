First United Methodist Church of London will host a Hymn Sing this Sunday, June 14, at 11 a.m. The special musical service will be part of its Drive-In Church Services at London Farmers Market, located at the corner of Main and Dixie Streets. Special guest vocalists Daniel Carmack and Karen Webb will be featured, along with all-time favorite hymns. All are warmly welcome to attend.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you