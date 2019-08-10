First United Methodist Church of London will host "A Service of Joyful Song" and picnic luncheon Sunday, August 11, at 10:30 a.m.
The service will feature special music, all-time favorite hymns, and special vocalists Bradley Jones, Karen Webb, and Daniel Carmack. Tim Smith will also be special guest on piano.
A luncheon with picnic themed foods will follow in First Methodist's New Fellowship Hall. All are warmly welcome to attend.
