First United Methodist Church of London will host "A Service of Joyful Song" and picnic luncheon Sunday, August 11, at 10:30 a.m.

The service will feature special music, all-time favorite hymns, and special vocalists Bradley Jones, Karen Webb, and Daniel Carmack. Tim Smith will also be special guest on piano.

A luncheon with picnic themed foods will follow in First Methodist's New Fellowship Hall. All are warmly welcome to attend.

