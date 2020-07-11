First United Methodist Church of London will host two worship services each Sunday, beginning this Sunday, July 12. The first service will be at 8:30 a.m. in the beautiful sanctuary of the church at 301 W. Fifth Street. The second service will be at 11 a.m., as drive-in services continue to be hosted at London Farmers Market at the corner of Main and Dixie Streets.
Social distancing and facial coverings or masks will be advised at the 8:30 a.m. service, with new masks available for those who need them. The drive-in services at 11 a.m. will be essentially the same, with an added option of allowing chairs to be brought to use in sitting under the Farmer's Market Canopy. If sitting outside of cars, facial masks and social distancing are again advised.
Sunday services are still broadcast Live at 11 a.m. via radio at WFTG 106.9 FM and 1400 AM, and on-line at 1umctv.com and www.Facebook.com/LondonUMC.
The joy of beautiful music and worshiping the Lord among friends is still vibrantly alive, and all are warmly welcome to join the First Methodist family and their new pastor Sean Ryan for the joy of Sunday services. For more information, please go to www.LondonUMC.org.
