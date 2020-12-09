As the joy of the Christmas season permeates the air, First United Methodist Church of London has two virtual ways to enjoy the music and inspiration of Christmas in December.
First, the church's Daily Devotionals on Facebook have been transitioned into Special Musical Devotionals featuring musicians from First Methodist and beyond. From gifted pianists to vocalists like Brad Jones, the short musical Daily Devotionals are filled with the Christmas spirit and are sure to be day brighteners! Watch live daily at 10 a.m., Monday-Saturday, or anytime on demand throughout December, via Facebook.com/LondonUMC.
Second, the pastors of First Methodist and First Presbyterian, Sean and Griffin Ryan, are hosting a joint virtual Wednesday Night Advent Study via Facebook on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The study will focus on the Savior coming to earth using a new book by Rev. Adam Hamilton called Incarnation: Rediscovering the Significance of Christmas, which is available via Amazon and Cokesbury. The study can be watched via the Facebook pages of both churches.
First Methodist continues to host Drive-In Church Services on Sundays at 11 a.m. at London Farmer's Market at the corner of Main and Dixie Streets. Services are Live Streamed on 1umctv.com and Facebook.com/LondonUMC, and broadcast Live on Radio via WFTG 106.9 FM and 1400 AM.
For more details, please go to the church's website at LondonUMC.org.
