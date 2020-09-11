First Presbyterian Church of London extends a call to ministry 

The First Presbyterian Church of London is pleased to announce that they have extended a call for a new full-time minister for their congregation.
Following a Congregational Meeting on Sunday, September 2, this Call to Ministry was extended to Rev. Griffin Phillips Ryan.
Rev. Ryan is a native of Lexington, Kentucky. She grew up immersed in a variety of programs at Second Presbyterian Church, and became a Deacon at a young age.
After graduating from Henry Clay High School, she attended Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, originally thinking the she would follow in her mother's footsteps as an attorney. But after several life challenges, Griffin realized that “God was showing me that things don't always go as planned, but they go as they should.” With that inspiration, she attended Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary (graduating in 2014) and found her ministerial path.
In 2016, Rev. Ryan was ordained as a Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) Teaching Elder, which is the denomination's term for a minister.
Rev. Ryan brings a wealth of theological experience to her new position, including serving at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Louisville, Maxwell Street Presbyterian in Lexington, and First Christian Church in Danville.
She is married to Rev. Sean Ryan, who was called in June to pastor the First United Methodist Church of London. This is actually how she found out that First Presbyterian was also searching for a minister. She says that her dad, who is the CEO of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association, had shared “some wonderful stories about London,” so that brought some excitement to coming to a new community.
In anticipating the beginning of her ministry with First Presbyterian, Rev. Ryan cites the passage from I Corinthians 16:13-14 as a guiding light: “Stand firm in your faith, be courageous, be strong, let all that you do be done in love.” She says, “I think I could add my name to the beginning right now . . . I can't wait to begin the journey.”

First Presbyterian Church has resumed in-person services, following strict adherence to the state's recommended safe-gathering procedures, at 9:30 Sunday mornings. For those uncomfortable with in-person attendance, the worship service is also live-streamed on their Facebook page.
