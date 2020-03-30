While some establishments are encouraged to close their doors during the COVID-19 outbreak, first responders continue to work tirelessly. Law enforcement, fire departments and EMS are finding ways to continue providing service while limiting the risk of exposure to both its employees and the people they serve.
"We've implemented our own social distancing," explained Terry Wattenbarger, chief of the Laurel County Fire Department. "No one's coming into the office unless they need to. When we receive a call, one responder takes initial contact and deciding what action needs to be taken before we send others."
Fire department personnel are protected by their suits, face shields, gloves and goggles. Additionally, the Laurel County Fire Department is taking advantage of N95 respirators to avoid catching or spreading illness -- a protective measure many first responders are taking.
"We don't just respond to fire-related calls, we respond to a lot of medical calls as well," said Jack Partin, battalion chief of the Corbin Fire Department. "We're also halting non-essential business, so no burn permits or anything like that. But we still respond to all medical calls. We're keeping our station locked up and there's no contact with anyone we don't need to make contact with."
Medical service during these times is viewed by some as especially dangerous. Captain David King of Ambulance Inc., however, says an ambulance and the hospital might be the most sanitary place one can be.
"We decontaminate the truck after everyone and spray down equipment. Every time there's an illness going around, we do the same thing. We're always very cautious," he said.
Continuous sanitation is a practice at the Laurel County Sheriff's Department as well, according to Sheriff John Root. Even before COVID-19, deputies utilize gloves and take advantage of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the building.
"We're using masks as they're needed and items have been replenished by the Attorney General's office most recently. Coordinated by Senator Albert Robinson, there were a number of masks, gloves and hand sanitizers that came our way as a result of item scalpers along I-75 in Kentucky and Tennessee," explained Root.
The subjects apprehended bought thousands of sanitation products and were encouraged to donate those items to first responders along the I-75 corridor, which includes Laurel County.
"Our front lobby is closed down and we're providing curbside service," Root continued. "Anything that you could do in the lobby, you can do curbside. We're not limiting our services by no means. Our deputies are still answering all calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We're exercising more caution now because of how deadly that virus really could be, but we exercise those cautions every day."
To take advantage of the sheriff's department curbside service, Root says to call his office at (606) 864-6600.
