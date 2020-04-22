All Laurel County first responders honored former funeral director, volunteer firefighter and rescue squad member, R. C. Walker with a procession from Bowling Funeral Home to the burial site at Swiss Colony Cemetery, off West Ky. 80, on Saturday afternoon.
Walker worked as a funeral home director and was involved with the London Fire Department and London-Laurel Rescue Squad. He is credited with founding the Laurel County Fire Department. At the time of his death, Walker was a resident at Jackson County Nursing Home, where he contracted the coronavirus that took his life. Walker was just two weeks from his 86th birthday. He leaves behind four children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held at the cemetery in compliance with Governor Andy Beshear's directives of social distancing and no large groups which prevented the family from having visitation or funeral services.
The procession included vehicles from the Kentucky State Police, Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London City Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Fire Department and several other county fire departments and London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
