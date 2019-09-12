Remembering those who risk their lives to protect others was the focus of several local businesses on Wednesday as the nation remembered the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Among those companies showing their appreciation to various emergency responders were Katee Loftis State Farm Insurance and the two Cash Express offices in the London area.
All government offices were also displaying their flags at half-mast to honor those who died in the attacks from Al Qaeda terrorists on the two World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and those passengers who crashed a plane in Pennsylvania believed to be targeting an attack on The White House. Following the attacks, patriotism and pride in the United States of America rose to new levels, resulting in September 11 now being designated as "Patriot Day."
