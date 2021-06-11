Community. Tradition.
That's the foundation that First State Bank has stood for since its establishment in 1922, and it is one that officials want to continue as it opens its London branch.
First State Bank officials celebrated their new London location in the James Rose Building on Main Street Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Brian Arterburn, president of the London branch, said the new location had been "122 years in the making" and wanted to be interactive with the community.
Ken Jones, president of First State Bank, said he joined the bank three years ago and always "had a passion to come to London." Jones said FSB had goals to know their customers and assist them in whatever means are possible.
"First State Bank wants to re-invest in the community, we want to know our customers personally and serve their needs in the manner they want to be served," Jones said. "You can come in here, open an account, apply for a loan and we can help you with all of that."
Also speaking was First State Bank CEO Katherine Reece, whose great-grandfather launched the bank in 1899.
"Our goal is to be along the I-75 corridor from Knoxville to Lexington," she explained. "London is right in the middle and is a perfect location."
The celebration also included Mountain Valley Insurance, operated by Diana Hunt as president. First State Bank purchased the insurance company in 2008 . Mountain Valley Insurance was established in London on South Main Street in 1993. Mountain Valley insurance offers various types of coverage for home, auto, life, health and business insurance needs, and its location on the same floor with First State Bank offers a one-stop service for all individuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.