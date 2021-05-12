It's a new concept in banking that arrived with the opening of First State Bank and Mountain Valley Insurance in the James Rose Building in downtown London.
The red brick building that was constructed as London National Bank, then National City Bank and ending as PNC Bank, has long been a topic of conservation in its design featuring a two-story vault in the middle of the entrance way, offset by foundations and plants that provide a natural setting.
But that vault has now found another use - one that Brian Arterburn with First State Bank believes will be an asset to the community.
First State Bank has located on the first floor of the Rose Building, offering full service banking and bridging the gap between the public and business with a coffee bar and meeting room in the former bank space.
"We're keeping the vault as a meeting room for small groups and we even have a coffee bar with WiFi for people to come and eat lunch or just take a break," he explained. "We don't have a place like this in London and we want to welcome anyone who needs a small space to utilize this, free of charge."
The building also offers a full service bank with three drive-through lanes.
"There is no product or service that we don't offer," Arterburn said. "You can come in here, open an account, get money for your car loan, or pay your car loan. Or just use our drive-through service."
Arterburn said although First State Bank is open for business, the finishing touches are being added to the facility.
"We're doing a legacy wall - off all the people who have worked in banking in this building," he said, "and we're doing an aerial view of downtown London as a mural on the other wall. We want to give our customers a genuine feel, whatever is needed for our customers."
Currently there are three full service employees at First State Bank who can access information for fast answers to customer questions. Ryan Reece is the loan officer, and Arterburn is president of London's newest bank.
Mountain Valley Insurance will soon be opening their new location at the opposite end of the first floor. Mountain Valley Insurance can provide a variety of insurance for the auto, home, life, health and other coverage to protect and plan for the unexpected.
A June 7 grand opening for First State Bank and Mountain Valley Insurance, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with refreshments, special offers and give-aways.
