First United Methodist Church, located on 301 West 5th Street in London, is offering free meals every Monday evening until March 30. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., everyone in the community is welcome to chat with friends and grab a bite to eat at First United Methodist.
"This is a great way to get to know the community," said Marie Lou Lawson of First United Methodist. "This is our fifth year with the program. And for anyone in need, the church house here will try to find out exactly what each person needs and tries to meet those needs."
Last Monday saw members of The Creek Church helping prepare meals in the kitchen. Lawson said that any other church or individual looking to partner with First United Methodist in their Monday Meals program can call the church at (606) 864-5226, call Lawson at (606) 657-2458 or call Karen Giles at (606) 682-8424.
