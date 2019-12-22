First United Methodist Church to host Christmas Eve Candlelight Service  

First United Methodist Church of London will host its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Tuesday, December 24, at 7 p.m. Amidst lovely shimmering candlelight, the evening will be filled with beautiful music, sweet scriptures sharing the birth of our Savior, and a special Celebration of Holy Communion. Heart touching vocals and instrumentals will be featured on musical favorites like "Mary, Did You Know?" and "The Most Beautiful Story That's Ever Been Told." Pastor Matthew Kimmons will also share a short, beautiful sermon from his Christmas series. All are warmly welcome to attend. | Photo by Sherri George
