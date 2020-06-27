First United Methodist Church of London is excited to welcome its new pastor Reverend Sean Ryan and his lovely wife Griffin on Sunday, June 29. Reverend Ryan will preach for the first time as pastor of First Methodist at the congregation's Drive-In Church Services this Sunday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at London Farmer's Market.
Reverend Ryan served as associate pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church in Danville for four years before being assigned to the London UMC congregation. Sean is a graduate of Kenyon College and Asbury Theological Seminary. He was a financial consultant at a Fortune 100 health insurance company in Louisville prior to entering pastoral ministry.
All are warmly welcome to hear Pastor Sean's first message in London either in person, or via Live Stream at 1umctv.com or Facebook.com/LondonUMC.
Pastor Sean will also launch a new Daily Devotional Series via Facebook Live on Monday, July 29, at 10:00 a.m. The Live Devotional Series will run for 30 days, Monday-Saturday, at 10:00 a.m. daily, from Monday, July 29 - Saturday, August 1. It will launch via the church's Facebook page at Facebook.com/LondonUMC. Devotionals will be short and explore the Gospel of John, as it gives a clear picture of who Jesus is and why faith in Jesus matters.
All are warmly welcome to attend First Methodist's Drive-In Church Services, and tune in to enjoy its wonderful new 30-day Live Devotional Series.
