Fiscal Court addresses new voting system

This year's primary election will pose a new system for those casting their votes this year, a measure addressed by the Laurel County Fiscal Court.
During last week's regular monthly meeting, magistrates approved the use of voting machines used for the primary, now set for June 23 rather than the usual May election dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But voting will be conducted primarily by mail-in ballots rather than in-person voting that has been the tradition of Kentuckians for decades. However, Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield said that some in-person voting will be necessary and that the fiscal court needed to approve the fees for the use of voting machines. That total will be $53,095 for use of the machines and an additional $2,567.50 for the maintenance and licensing of those.
There will be two sites in the county where voters can do in-person voting, although those two places had not yet been identified as of the Fiscal Court meeting.
Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown explained later that the machines needed are for paper ballot machines that include a scanner. Brown said those machines are similar to those used in past years but the new devices will print out the ballot, allow voter to review it, then scan the ballot into the machine. That process will allow for election officers to "hand count" the votes in the event of any questions or discrepancies during the voting process. He added that the two in-person voting sites for the June primary will offer nine machines in each site which will also fall subject to maintaining social distancing during the voting process. Brown said that every precinct in the county is expected to have the new machines for the November Presidential election.
In other actions, magistrates approved:
• Pauper burial with fiscal court paying $750
• Agreement with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Knox and Laurel Counties
• Resolution for local fire departments to apply for grant money
• Revised Road program
• Interlocal agreement between City of London and County of Laurel for the 9-1-1 system, which is required every five years
• Added increased revenues from the Laurel County Sheriff's excess fees for the 2019 budget
• Closed out a jail bond for 2017 in the amount of $2,400
• Amendment budget change from Sheriff's excess fees and emergency drug funds to increase general fund by $651,818.51 and increase expenditures by same amount.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.