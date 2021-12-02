The COVID relief money sent to county governments across the state has benefitted local fire departments, who are now placing their orders for a new fire truck for each department.
District 6 magistrate Richard Bales, who chairs the fiscal court’s Fire Protection and Emergency Services for the Laurel County Fiscal Court, said “the truck project is going well” and that the departments all appreciate all the county has done to assist them. Bales knows first-hand about the needs of the fire departments across the county, as he is chief of the Keavy Fire Department.
“We’re glad to help,” Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield responded. “We appreciate everything you all do for us.”
Those comments came during last Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court, whose meeting was moved from the fourth Thursday of the month to Tuesday in observation of the Thanksgiving holiday.
All county fire department members are volunteers who donate their time and efforts to assist their communities. They expend their own money for training as well as donate their time when the call for assistance – for fires, traffic accidents and assisting EMS with lifting and transporting patients who face mobility problems. County fire departments with ATVs or other all-terrain vehicles also assist ambulance personnel during harsh winter weather, utilizing their equipment in winter weather to transport patients from areas where ambulances could not travel in snow and ice.
Other business conducted included:
• Reappointment of Commissioner Dennis Minton to the East Laurel Water District for a term beginning on Nov. 23, 2021 through Nov. 23, 2025.
• Appointed Commissioner James B. Lewis to the Wood Creek Water District to fill the remainder of the term of former Commissioner Earl Bailey, who recently passed away. That term will run from Nov. 23, 2021 until May 1, 2022.
• Lewis was also appointed for a full four-year term, beginning May 1, 2022 and expiring on May 1, 2026.
Westerfield also called for a vote on approving a quitclaim deed to the original Kentucky Fried Chicken property in southern Laurel County. He explained that construction in the area had caused a road closure and that approving the deed to the franchise would resolve any further issues from the property.
