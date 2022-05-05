A proposed $45 million budget for the fiscal year beginning on July 1 passed its first reading during Thursday's regular monthly meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court.
The initial budget must be approved by magistrates by May, with any changes being made before final approval in June. Once approved, the budget must be submitted to Frankfort officials and be in place before the new fiscal year begins.
Although the complete budget is not released publicly until its second reading, the summary designates $18,546,070 to the county's General Fund, $6,859,200 million to the Road Fund, $11,420,206 to the Jail Fund, and $4,558,800 to the Occupational Tax fund. That brings the proposed budget to $45,204,985 with all grants and designated financial areas included. Once any changes are made, the complete budget will be released publicly.
Pay rates for new hires to the county's employee roster were also approved as a Personnel Policy Update. Laurel County Judge/Executive David Westerfield outlined the new rates before the fiscal court members, with a unanimous vote from the five magistrates present. District 3 magistrate Bobby Overbey was absent from that meeting.
"This will put the starting rate at $13 an hour for county employees and the county will also pay for CDL training for employees wanting to get their CDL license," Westerfield said.
Several roads were also taken into the county maintenance. Those included 843 feet on Martha Johnson Cemetery Road in District 3 and 4,220 feet of R. Shell Road in District 5. Five roads in Fawn Valley Estates Subdivision in District 2 were also approved and include: Fawn Valley Road - 3,650 feet; Legend Lane - 3,218 feet; Wilderness Lane - 1,415 feet; Brafford Lane - 751 feet, and Bison Lane - 949 feet.
Bids for pumper trucks for Bald Rock Fire Department and West Knox Fire Department were also approved. The Bald Rock pumper is $380,195 with the West Knox pumper priced at $439,858. The fiscal court will pay $300,000 on each pumper truck, with Westerfield noting that the West Knox Fire Department truck will be stationed in Laurel County. West Knox frequently assists the county's southern section - primarily the Lily Fire Department.
Other items approved were:
• Appointment of James B. Lewis for a four year term to the Wood Creek Water Commission
• The sole bid for meals at the Laurel County Correctional Center from Kelwell Foods. Westerfield said the meals were priced on a "sliding scale" at $1.12 up to $1.13 per meal, based on the number of meals served per day. In that same item, magistrates approved Work Release disposal bags at $1.80 per bag.
• Service agreement for the jail to Johnson Controls at an annual fee of $4,796.83
• Memorandum of agreement with CASA of Clay, Knox and Laurel Counties. CASA recruits volunteers to work with youth in the court system and serves as representatives on their behalf.
• 2022 County Road Aid Coop Program agreement, which is an annual action
