Keeping the county's roads in good shape is a primary responsibility of magistrates, and having the necessary equipment is vital to that goal.
In their bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, members of the Laurel County Fiscal Court voted to purchase another piece of equipment to ensure that is continued. Magistrates approved the purchase of a Case Compact Excavator from the Kentucky state contract in the amount of $75,461.25. They also voted to advertise for bids on a concrete box culvert replacement, before discussing two road closures.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield told magistrates about Peachtree Street in magisterial district #2. Westerfield asked for the road to be closed as a county roadway, although the road will remain as a public passageway. Westerfield said the developer for that property did not complete the road as planned. He also addressed a partial road closure in District 4 for Fields Road. Westerfield said he did not have the exact specifications of that road on hand, but magistrates approved a partial closure for the road.
Magistrates also approved:
• Order of Affiliation with Woodbine Rescue Squad
• Laurel County Sheriff's 2022 budget (which runs on a calendar year, January through December)
• Laurel County Sheriff's annual order setting maximum salaries for deputies and assistants.
