Fire departments will soon have new trucks, through the approval of the Laurel County Fiscal Court.
Magistrates approved pumper truck bids for five county fire departments during last week's regular monthly meeting, designating that the fiscal court would pay $300,000 per department for the purchase. That will leave four of the five departments responsible for the remainder of their purchase. Keavy Fire Department was the only department to fall under the $300,000 mark, with their bid of $299,250. Crossroads' purchase was at $322,675; Swiss Colony's was at $309,675; Campground's was $303,950; and Laurel County Fire Department was at $303,798.
The money for the new pumper trucks was provided by the fiscal court through a grant for COVID relief and was announced late last year. The individual departments then shopped around for trucks, with those five submitting their bids for approval.
A concrete box culvert replacement on Cane Branch Road was also approved. The sole bidder on that was Interstate Construction, at $23,100.
The retirement of Laurel County Tourism Commissioner Caner Cornett also created a vacancy in the county representative, which Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield delegated Jason Handy to fill the spot. Handy is the president of the Laurel County Hotel/Motel Association and agreed to accept the position. His term will expire on Jan. 31, 2024. Magistrates approved that unanimously.
Other appointments included the yearly contract with Interlynx at $1,000 per month for the calendar year. Sallie Davidson and Butch Cupp were re-appointed to the Laurel County Planning Commission, and magistrates approved the new IRS standard mileage rate of 58.5 cents per mile. Westerfield explained that the rate increased from last year's 56 cents per mile.
Jeff Jones and Jamie Lynn Doan were approved for part-time positions at the London CSEPP office. They will work no more than 60 hours per month for a total yearly income of not over $9,420. The funds for the two positions will be offset by the CSEPP funds, costing the county nothing.
The jail construction fund was also addressed during Thursday's meeting, with magistrates approving absolving that fund. The remaining funds of $906,000 was also approved to be transferred to the bank holding the loan for the project, with that amount being paid toward the principle.
Magistrates also approved closing Peachtree Street in District 2 and Fields Road in District 4, as well as clarifying a 920-feet section of Kemper Cemetery Road and 547 feet of Moss Lane, both of which are in District 4.
