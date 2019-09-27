A delay in the new jail's completion necessitated an extension for funding road work in that area.
Magistrates unanimously approved the extension on the balance of discretionary funds for Hammock Road, which is the road leading to the new Laurel County Correctional Center in the Fariston community.
Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield told magistrates the delay in the jail's completion interfered with the road work and asked the six magistrates to extend that project.
The jail project was another area discussed by members of the Laurel County Fiscal Court during a special-called meeting on Wednesday morning. The monthly meeting is set for the fourth Thursday of each month, but those dates are changed in September and November due to the World Chicken Festival celebration and the Thanksgiving holiday.
Magistrates approved a contract for a new medical director at the jail, with Westerfield stating that a new director had been appointed by Mosley and needed their approval.
Four change orders were also approved, for a total $47,531 for some of the finishing touches to the new facility.
Westerfield did mention that the Fire Alliance is hosting an informational booth at the World Chicken Festival this week in an effort to recruit more volunteer firefighters.
"They're trying to recruit new people. If you have a chance or know anybody that might be interested in volunteering on any fire department, go by their booth and get some information," he said. "Let's go by and see if we can help them out because our first responders are a vital part of our community."
Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown told magistrates that absentee voting machines would be open at the clerk's office, beginning on Oct. 14 and will remain there for the three weeks preceding the election. The deadline to register to vote in this general election is Monday, Oct. 7.
In other actions, magistrates:
• Approved the 2019-2020 school tax rates, which have not increased from last year's rates;
• Approved MOA agreement with Forestry Service and Camp Wildcat Civil War Battlefield - an annual agreement;
• Authorized 5-year lease for postage meter for Occupational Tax Office at $217.37 per month;
• Approved taking in Ford's Way in District 3 and Clarity Lane in District 4 in to the county road system; and
• Approved amending 2019-2020 budget of Ordinance 222.69 to reflect a surplus of receipts for $4,519,351.70.
