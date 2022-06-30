Although gas prices are seeing a slight drop throughout the county, the Laurel County Fiscal Court approved an adjusted fuel reimbursement rate for those using personal vehicles for company business.
During Thursday's regular monthly meeting of the county government, magistrates approved a reimbursement rate of 62.5 cents per mile — raised from the 57 cents due to rising gasoline prices.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield explained that the increase would follow the federal increase and would remain in effect for the remainder of 2022.
Fiscal court members also voted to renew contracts for CSEPP personnel, including CSEPP director David Williams, Emergency Management director Justin Noe, janitorial and administrative staff. That staff includes seven persons with their employment contract running from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
While addressing the CSEPP program, Westerfield then called on Williams to update the magistrates regarding purchase of fire trucks by county agencies. Westerfield said one department had not yet submitted bids for a new truck, with Williams stating he would contact that department to finalize the purchase. Williams also said the CSEPP program had hosted a training session last week, which was successful.
Westerfield also asked for approval of the KACO reverse auction for bids on road salt.
"Salt sure hasn't gone down this year, but we only had one bid and that was from Morton Salt. They bought out Detroit Salt where we usually get salt, and the bid was for $134 per ton," he explained.
That action was approved unanimously by the magistrates.
Magistrates also approved the amended 2021 budget for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the updated modifications to the Laurel County Correctional Center's Policy and Procedures manual, and updated Cumberland Valley Regional Multi Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is overseen by the Cumberland Valley Area District Development.
