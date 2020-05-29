The county's tentative 2020-2021 budget underwent its first reading on Thursday morning, with magistrates approving the plan for $28,141,007.88.
While the final draft is due before July 1, magistrates have the remaining month to review the budget and submit any changes before the final draft is approved during the June meeting.
The budget summary lists the General Fund with $14,431,201 while the Road Fund has a budget of $3,934,741 and the Jail Fund tops out at $8,993,688 for the coming fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2020 and ends on June 30, 2021. The L.G.E.A. (Local Government Economic Assistance) fund is set at $124,050, while the federal grant fund lists a mere $5. The Forest Fund was set at $4,800, and the Local Government Economic Development Fund falls in at $501. The LEPC (Local Emergency Planning Committee) lists an estimated $3,001, while the revenues and expenditures for the county's 1% occupational tax is listed as $649,020.
Material bids for asphalt and surface for the county's roads were also awarded during Thursday morning's meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court.
ATS was a big winner with bids for asphalt mix that includes tack oil for $73 per ton as well as virgin asphalt surface for $63 per ton and asphalt binder for $60 per ton. They were also the low bidder for supplying the county's asphalt patching at $95 per ton for surface and binder-in-place for $92 per ton. Another part of that bid was for edge key per linear foot at $35 per square foot.
Hansen was the low bidder for rock at $13.43 per ton that includes #57 stone, $23 stone, and #8 stone that will be delivered to the road department. Limestone rock that will be picked up at the quarry is somewhat lower at $9.18 per ton, while limestone rock that is spread on county roads will cost $15,72 per ton.
Interstate Construction provided the lowest bids for both plastic, concrete and metal pipe for the county projects for the upcoming year. Two other companies submitted bids. Likins Oil was the sole bidder for gas and took that bid.
In other actions, magistrates:
• Approved re-appointment of Glenn Williams as commissioner of Wood Creek Water District for a four-year term ending in April 2024;
• Approved the county's health/dental/vision/specialty insurance rates for 2020. Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield said the rates on health insurance had risen 8% but reflected a drastic drop to the increases originally cited.
• Approved a bid for Engineered simulcast radios to London Radio for $44,000. Those radios will be dispersed to local fire departments to upgrade their system. Emergency Management Director David Williams explained that CSEPP (Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program) will supply $500,000 for the project, but that the state grant will pick up the additional $44,000 to begin the project.
• Approved closure of Colonel Street in southern Laurel County (District 6) due on ongoing remodeling of the original Kentucky Fried Chicken property.
• Approved adding Denali Lane into the roads included in Hollow Woods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.